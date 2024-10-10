Fundamental Overview

The USD rallied across the board last Friday following the hot US NFP report. The market priced out all the aggressive rate cuts expectations and it’s now finally in line with the Fed’s projections.

This week, the greenback extended the gains as the market started to price in some chances of a pause in November. The focus remains on the economic data.

Today we get the US CPI report. We will likely need a hot report to see some more downside in the pair, while a miss could see the pair rising on the market paring back the hawkish expectations.

On the NZD side, the RBNZ this week cut interest rates by 50 bps as expected. The market is pricing an 83% probability of another back-to-back 50 bps cut in November.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

NZDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that NZDUSD sold off all the way down to the key 0.6050 support zone. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the support to position for a rally into the 0.6217 resistance. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the 0.5850 support next.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

NZDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a downward trendline defining the current bearish momentum. The sellers will likely keep on leaning on the trendline to position for further downside, while the buyers will want to see the price breaking higher to pile in for a rally into new highs.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

NZDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more clearly the recent price action. There’s not much else to add here as the next direction will likely be decided by the US CPI report today. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US CPI report and the US Jobless Claims figures. Tomorrow, we conclude with the US PPI and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.