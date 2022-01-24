NZDUSD on the daily chart

The NZDUSD has been down six the last seven trading days. Today, the price moved to a new session low of 0.66648. That is the lowest level since November 4, 2020.

At the low, the price is finding some stall against a downward sloping trendline on the daily chart connecting lows from March 2021, August 2021 and December 2021. The level comes in at 0.6664 that is where the price low stalled today so far. Stay above and it gives the dip buyers some hope. Move below and I would expect stops be triggered and the price to move to the downside.