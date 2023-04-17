NZDUSD tests the 200 day MA

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most is testing its 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term of 0.6160 area. The low price just reached 0.61606 (currently trades at 0.6163).

Recall from last week, the price moved up and tested/moved above the 100 day moving average at 0.63014. The high price reached 0.63139 on both Thursday and Friday before rotating back lower and gaining momentum.

The buyers had their shot. They missed.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price on Friday fell below both the 200 hour moving average and 100 hour moving average (green and blue lines at 0.62419 and 0.62274 currently), gaining momentum on each break. In trading today, the high price stalled within a swing area between 0.62019 and 0.62108 (see the number of red numbered circles) before rotating back to the downside in the early New York session. Th gave sellers the go-ahead to push more to the downside. The USD buying after the stronger than expected Empire manufacturing data tilted the dollar bias higher.

Two yields are now up 8.1 basis points at 4.183%. The 10 year yield is up 6.1 basis points at 3.583%. Both are near session highs for the day and contributing to the dollars move to the upside.

Meanwhile stocks remain mixed:

Dow up 30 points or 0.10%

S&P down 1 point or -0.03%

Nasdaq -22 points or -0.19%