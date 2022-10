The NZDUSD is making a run to the upside today after three days of declines for the pair. The price at the lows today stalled at an old trend line and bounced, the pair is now testing a swing area and the falling 100 hour MA at0.5641.

A break above each followed by the 200 hour MA (near 0.5673) would tilt the bias in the pair more to the upside at least in the short term.

Stay below and the sellers remain in full control.