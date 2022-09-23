NZDUSD falls to lowest level since March 2020

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term closed the week ago at 0.5990, just below the important 0.6000 level. The price has moved lower this week. The high a Monday reached 0.60007 – call it 0.6000.

The price just reached a new low of 0.57498. From the high, that's a decline of 251 pips or 4.18%. That's pretty big move in weeks time.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price moved below a swing area between 0.5909 and 0.5921and corrected into that area on Wednesday, only to find willing sellers. Bearish. The price trades to the lowest level since March 24, 2020. The pandemic low did reach much lower at 0.54668. So there is room to roam still.

A close risk level on the daily chart above might be the April 2020 low price at 0.58425 ahead of the broken trend line on the daily chart and the swing area near the 0.5920 area.

Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the price today fell back below an old trendline, and stayed below that level on a corrective move in the New York session (see green numbered circle 7).

The last few hours have seen a acceleration to the downside as stocks continue the run to the downside and risk off sentiment prevailed.

If the buyers are to take more control on the hourly chart, it would take a move back above the old trendline to hurt the bearish bias. That level comes near 0.5810 (and moving lower). Move back above that level, and we could see a run toward the daily targets at 0.58425 and 0.5920. Until then, the bears remain in control.

NZDUSD back below an old trend line (green numbered circles)