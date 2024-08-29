The NZDUSD has moved higher after the surprising ANZ business outlook index which moved to the highest level in over 10 years. The Own Activity index moved to the highest level in 7 years.

Looking at the daily chart, the swing high from January 4 reached 0.62853. The high price today just reached 0.62849, and has backed off a touch. Getting above that level would open the door for further upside momentum.

In trading last week, the pair traded above and below a ceiling area between 0.6214 and and 0.6221. On Tuesday this week, the price extended higher, and yesterday, the swing low retested the high of the swing area near 0.6221 and found willing buyers. The pair closed at 0.6243 yesterday.

Today's data has helped to push the pair even higher, and to the January 4 target level and 0.62853. Getting above that level opens the door from more upside momentum.

If sellers stall the rally, a move back toward the 0.6214 - 0.6221 would be eyed.