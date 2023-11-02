Yesteday, the NZD, CAD and AUD were the strongest of the major currencies as "risk on" flows dominated with the giddy stock markets. The USD and the CHF were the weakest as the flow of funds exited the "safe-havens".

Today, so far, the price action is very limited.

Looking at the changes of the major currencies vs the USD:

EUR, -0.04%

JPY, +0.02%

GBP, -0.08%

CHF, -0.02%

CAD, +0.07%

AUD, -0.08%

NZD, -0.05%

Looking at the US yield curve:

2 year yield 4.996%.

5 year yield 4.641%

10 year yield 4.663%

30 year yield 4.800%

At this time yesterday the

2 year yield was at 4.924%

5 year yield was at 4.620%

10 year yield was at 4.706%

30 year yield was at 4.906%

Looking at other markets: