The regional banks are starting to come under pressure once again. Looking at the KRE ETF (an ETF of regional banks) is trading down $0.70 or -1.61% of $42.78. The low price of the KRE ETF reached $41.92 back on March 13. The high price this week reached $46.47 on Tuesday

Regional banks are trading lower

The shares of First Republic Bank are trading down $-1.10 or -8.25% at $12.22. The low price reached $12. The low price for that stock extended to $11.54 during Monday's trade.

The declines are starting to bring down some of the other major indices although they still enjoy solid gains: