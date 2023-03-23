The regional banks are starting to come under pressure once again. Looking at the KRE ETF (an ETF of regional banks) is trading down $0.70 or -1.61% of $42.78. The low price of the KRE ETF reached $41.92 back on March 13. The high price this week reached $46.47 on Tuesday
The shares of First Republic Bank are trading down $-1.10 or -8.25% at $12.22. The low price reached $12. The low price for that stock extended to $11.54 during Monday's trade.
The declines are starting to bring down some of the other major indices although they still enjoy solid gains:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 341 points or 1.07%. The Dow industrial average reached a high of 481.37 points today
- S&P index is up 50 points or 1.27%. The S&P reached a high of 70 points today
- NASDAQ index is up 220.01.88 percent. The NASDAQ index reached a high of 292.73 points today