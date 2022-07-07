In our previous technical analysis for the Russell 2000, we had a trade idea for a Long and we are now at the Take Profit target

The question is what does a trader in such a situation do, after the Russell futures is up apx 2.4% for the day? Does a trader exit completely, take partial profit, exit and goes short?

We also note other indices, and especially the S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES) that has filled an important gap, which was our view in the previous technical analysis for the S&P Futures. Some traders will be fading that gap, which means going against the move till now, which means, in this case, will be selling (going short)

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart Filled Gap to the Low of 10 June

Such cases are important junctions for traders . Some traders tend to over trade, too, giving back money to the market instead of being patient to find a more attractive spot. We offer some consideration in the below video for today's Russell 2000 Futures and the next trade idea

Trade the Russell 2000 at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for ongoing and creative ideas and perspective within our technical analysis.