Russell 2000 technical analysis and trade idea (Long)

Russell 2000 futures (RTY) is at the bottom band of a potential bear flag but we are in the green (0.3% up so far today, on 30 Aug, 2022) and buyers may protect this touch point, and buy, which would expedite the short covering. The stop loss would be close, in relation to the take profit target, making this area interesting for a bull. See the channels and the technical analysis Read this Term logic with the following video:

