Fundamental Overview

This week the growth fears came back as the we got a couple of soft US data. Most of the weakness can be attributed to the ISM Manufacturing PMI which disappointed as it missed expectations, and the new orders index dropped further into contraction.

Overall, the report was much better than the prior month, but it looks like the market wanted to err on the defensive side heading into the NFP report. We also got the US Job Openings data on Wednesday, but it was July’s data which was bad for many other indicators as it looks like short term factors negatively affected the data.

We are going into the NFP release with basically a 50/50 chance of either a 25 bps or 50 bps cut at the upcoming meeting, so the data will decide by how much the Fed is going to cut.

In today’s context though, the prospect of a 50 bps cut amid weaker labour market data might not be enough to lift the stock market and could actually lead to more downside on recessionary fears, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Russell 2000 Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Russell 2000 Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Russell 2000 is now testing the major trendline. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into a new cycle high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into the 1993 level next.

Russell 2000 Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Russell 2000 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a strong support zone around the 2120 level where we can find the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement, trendline and the previous resistance now turned support.

This is where the buyers will likely pile in with a defined risk below the support to position for a rally into a new cycle high. The sellers, on the other hand, will look for a break lower to increase the bearish bets into the 1993 level.

Russell 2000 Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Russell 2000 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that after the push lower on the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the bearish momentum started to wane as the price action became mostly rangebound. We have formed what looks like a falling wedge right around the support zone.

This is generally a reversal pattern, but a failed pattern can also be meaningful, so watch carefully what happens after the NFP release today. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we conclude the week with the US NFP report where the consensus sees 160K jobs added and a 4.2% unemployment rate.