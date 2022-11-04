RTY (Russell 2000 futures) had a bear breakout down, but then an immediate reversal price action on the 4 hour timeframe, bringing the Russell back into the upward channel (redish channel) shown in the video.



Due to the failed breakout, most bears thought they were in a breakout down. But this is a "fakie" or fakeout for them, as they saw price reverse on them, which expedites their need to cover the short, creating quicker pressure for price to rise.



But bulls needs a continuation to verify that busted failed bearish breakout as being the start of a bigger move up. That will should be verified with the close of this week's candle, which happens today (04 Nov, 2022).

Russell 2000 technical analysis video :

Earning movers and market sentiment :

The S&P 500 has 61% of its stocks in a bear market, up from 62% a week ago

Yesterday's Nasdaq 100 Movers: 42 Rising, 59 Falling

Yesterday's S&P 500 Movers: 269 Increasing, 232 Declining

Despite Strong Earnings Results, PYPL Stock Drops -9.2% in Extended Hours. However, SQ shares are up +13.6% after the release of the latest earnings report.

TEAM shares are down -21.6% after earnings, the worst drop in over six years.

NET Stock Drops -14.2% Following Earnings Report

CVNA shares are down -10.5% after earnings, the worst drop in over two years.

TWLO price fell -17.2% after earnings, the lowest in almost a year.

SBUX Price Increases +2.2% in Extended Hours Following Q4 Earnings Beat

WBD Price Drops -4.2% in Extended Hours Due to Missed Q3 Earnings

Despite poor earnings results, the price of DASH rises by 9.6% in extended hours.

In crypto: Despite missing Q3 EPS estimates, COIN stock rose +4.2% after hours.

Despite missing Q3 EPS estimates, COIN stock rose +4.2% after hours. JPM is hosting a company event tomorrow.

Tomorrow is the ex-dividend date for INTC.

AAPL will go ex-dividend tomorrow.

META Price is on a downtrend for the seventh consecutive day; it has reached a new five-year low.

Bullish Sentiment in the SPY from Option Trades

GOOG shares are trading at their lowest level since last year. GOOG Option Trades Show Bearish Sentiment

Option Trades Show Bearish Sentiment for TSLA

Option Trades Show Bearish Sentiment for AAPL

AMZN Option Trades Show Bullish Sentiment

