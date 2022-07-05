The Russell sold off in the first half of the day, all the way to the Value Area Low (lower blue line in the video) of the volume profile for the price range Following, RTY staged a V shaped recovery (4 hour candles), reclaiming a relevant price channel Some trade ideas are suggested but as always, trade the Russell 2000 index or Russell futures at your own risk For traders that may want to hedge against the possibility of the Russell being a little extended, and aspire to fill a lower entry price for a possible Long position, see the suggested entry, stop loss and take profit target in the video For buy and holders waiting to get back in the market, as long as a daily candle of the Russell 2000 futures does not close below 1645 Russell 2000 Futures on a Weekly Timeframe It seems legit that the Russell futures is at an interesting spot, having dropped apx. 34% from its ATH (all time high), following the Jerome Powell Money Printing Party RTY is at the same price area levels that the market was before the 2018 crash, before the COVID stock market crash, and following the recent decline, which is a candidate for a correction Now some might say, "it is not over yet". And they may be right. Nobody really knows. BUT even a temporary a relief rally (before more down later), from a technical analysis perspective as well as a psychologilcal one, seems legitimate at this spot Even if we were the best analysts in the world, we do not know if it the Russell 2000 will just go down further. Nobody knows for sure. So we set a responsible stop for our Long trade idea, on a lower timeframe, as shown in the above video
Russell futures analysis with price chart, since 2017
Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements.
In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases.
