The U.S. SEC has filed 13 charges against Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao. Binance is the largest crypto exchange.
Binance is accused of mishandling customer funds, lying to regulators, and misleading investors about its operational safeguards. The SEC alleges that Binance mixed billions of dollars in customer funds and secretly transferred them to a separate company controlled by Zhao.
This action follows a similar case by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission against Binance and Zhao, highlighting a broader regulatory clampdown in the crypto trading sector.
