This is certainly the chart of the day.

The S&P 500 scarcely slowed down at the 200-day moving average today as the market falls in love with the idea of a soft landing and falling inflation.

We're trading at 4066 now but there's still some time left in trading. If we get a close below the 200-dma at 4050 it would give the market some jitters heading into tomorrows trade.