TradeCompass: S&P 500 Futures Analysis Today – 13 January 2025

Financial Instrument: S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES Futures)

Price at the Time of Analysis: 5842

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for S&P 500 Futures Today

Bullish Above: 5866

Why Bullish Above:

If the price of S&P 500 futures or ES futures crosses above 5866, it signals a bullish shift. This would push the price above yesterday's Value Area Low (VAL) and today's developing VAL, indicating stronger buying momentum in the ES futures market .

Bullish Profit Targets for ES Futures Today:

5877.50 – Just below the VAL from January 2, a critical resistance level for swing traders of S&P 500 futures. 5882.50 – Near last week’s closing VWAP, an institutional benchmark for S&P 500 futures analysis today. 5894.50 – Friday's Value Area High (VAH), where profit-taking is expected from buyers in the S&P 500 E-mini futures market.

Bearish Below: 5855

Why Bearish Below:

A break below 5855 suggests selling pressure dominating ES futures today . This level coincides with the developing VWAP and yesterday's VAL, making it a pivotal bearish threshold.

Bearish Profit Targets for S&P 500 Futures Today:

5836.50 – An immediate support level offering partial profit opportunities for short sellers. 5817 – Near the November low of 5815, a historically significant level in S&P 500 futures analysis today. 5813 & 5800 – 5800 being a psychological round number likely to attract institutional activity in the ES futures market.

Educational Insights for S&P 500 Futures Traders

VWAP in S&P 500 Futures Analysis Today

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a vital tool for traders in S&P 500 futures or ES futures. It helps identify true price averages by factoring in volume, making it essential for order flow analysis.

How to Use VWAP: Identify key support and resistance levels in ES futures today . Confirm or deny trends in the S&P 500 E-mini futures market. Assess institutional trading activity around the VWAP.



Value Area and Key Levels in ES Futures Analysis

Value Area High (VAH) and Low (VAL):

These levels represent the range where 70% of the trading volume occurs, critical for S&P 500 futures analysis today . Bullish Strategy: Buy near VAL and take profits as price approaches VAH. Bearish Strategy: Sell near VAH and target VAL or other lower key levels. Combine these strategies with Delta analysis to spot shifts in market sentiment in the ES futures market today .

Disclaimer

This analysis of S&P 500 futures today is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in ES futures involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always manage risk and use this analysis as a guide, not a guarantee.

This analysis offers a roadmap for traders of S&P 500 futures and ES futures today. Use the bullish and bearish thresholds to navigate market sentiment, and consider partial profit-taking to lock in gains while minimizing risk.