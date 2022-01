Just the other day we were talking about 5000 in the S&P 500 and now the index is below 4300, touching 4298 today in a 100 point decline, or 2.3%.

That leaves just 20 points of room before we hit the October low of 4278.

At some point, I think there needs to be 'bad news' rather than the expectation of bad news for this to fall through that line.