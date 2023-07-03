Despite the threat of two more rate hikes this year, the S&P 500 keeps on finding strong bids as the market expects a soft landing for the economy. The labour market remains strong while the disinflation continues, and the latest US Consumer Confidence report surprised to the upside. The market is taking good news as good news and brushes aside any rate hike risk as long as the economy remains resilient. It’s a shortened trading week as the US stock market closes early today and remains closed tomorrow for Independence Day.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

S&P 500 Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that we couldn’t even get a pullback all the way back to the 4324 support where we had also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as the S&P 500 bounced back strongly following the very strong data of the Consumer Confidence report. Good data is giving the stock market a boost even though it also raises the chances of the Fed hiking rates further. The price is now back at the previous high at 4494.00 and if we see a break to the upside, we will likely see another bullish wave into the 4628 resistance as there won’t be anything standing in the way.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

S&P 500 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the surprising consumer confidence report made the price to spike up breaking above the red 21 moving average and then consolidate above it leading to a bullish crossover. After that, the buyers started to slowly pile in and extended the rally as more good data came in such as the better-than-expected US Jobless Claims and eventually the lower-than-expected US PCE report last Friday. The moving averages will now act as dynamic support for the buyers as they will look forward to a breakout and a rally towards the next resistance at 4628.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

S&P 500 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that if we were to get a pullback, a good support zone is the one near the trendline where we will also find the Fibonacci retracement levels and the 4-hour red 21 moving average. From a risk management perspective, that would be a better place where to position long instead of trading the breakout now. For the sellers, on the other hand, a good strategy should be waiting for the price to break below the trendline to pile in and target the 4324 support.

Upcoming Events

This week we will have many important US data releases beginning with the ISM Manufacturing PMI today, US Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI on Thursday and the main event of the week: the US NFP on Friday. As things stand, we are likely to see more upside for the S&P 500 if we get good data and vice versa in case we see bad data.

