Fundamental Overview

We got a bit of a pullback in the S&P 500 in the last few days. If we were to try to find a catalyst, the second miss in a row in the US Jobless Claims last Thursday could be it, but the data was still pretty good and not worrying in the grand scheme of things. In fact, the US PMIs last Friday showed a pretty good pickup in growth without inflationary pressures. That should be good news for the market and the risk sentiment in general.

The index was dragged down mainly because of tech weakness with Nvidia extending the correction to 16% from the all-time high (it’s positive in pre-market trading at the moment). If we look at the other markets, the Russell 2000 and the Dow were up and growth sensitive sectors like Industrials and Financials have been positive. Also keep in mind that it's quarter-end which could skew the price action. Overall, it just looks like a healthy pullback.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

S&P 500 Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that we got a bit of a pullback in the S&P 500 in the last few days. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have a better risk to reward setup around the trendline where they will also find the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. At the moment though, it’s hard to envision such a big pullback unless we get some really ugly US data.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

S&P 500 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price is testing the minor trendline around the 5510 level. This is where we can expect the buyers stepping in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into a new all-time high. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish momentum and position for a drop into the major trendline around the 5360 level.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

S&P 500 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a good support around the 5510 level adding some further confluence to the trendline which should technically strengthen the support zone. The buyers will then need to break above the 5555 resistance to gain more conviction and increase the bullish bets into new highs. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Today we have the US Consumer Confidence report where the market will be focused on the labour market details. On Thursday, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures, while on Friday we conclude the week with the US PCE.