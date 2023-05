S&P index moves closer to 2023 hi

In what is a quiet day, the S&P 500 did extend above the February 3 high at 4182.36. The February 2 high for the year is the next key target at 4195.44. That high was the highest going back to August 26. The high reached 4182.74, but the prices already back down trading at 4170.85 currently.

The Dow industrial averages leading the way with a gain of 0.18% at 34158.60. The NASDAQ index is down -0.28% at 12193.57.