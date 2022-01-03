The major stock indices all posted gains in trading today, with the S&P and Dow industrial average both closing at a new record highs to start the trading year.
- The NASDAQ index closed higher for the first time in five sessions
- Dow closed above its previous record close at 36488.64. Its hi price today was short of the all-time intraday high of 36679.44
- S&P index closed above its record high 4793.05. The high today was short of all time record high at 4808.93
Looking at the S&P sectors, it was a mixed day despite the record close as industrials, real estate, utilities, healthcare, and materials all closed lower.
Energy lead the way with a 3.1% gain followed by consumer discretionary is at 2.9%. Financials rose by 1.2% and technology rose 0.9%.
Apple topped 3 trillion in market capitalization today but backed off below that level at the close.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 246.76 points or 0.68% at 36585.07
- S&P index rose 30.38 points or 0.64% at 4796.57. Its hi price reached 4796.64
- NASDAQ index rose 187.83 points or 1.2% at 15832.80.
- Russell 2000 rose 27.24 points or 1.21% at 2272.55.