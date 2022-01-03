The major stock indices all posted gains in trading today, with the S&P and Dow industrial average both closing at a new record highs to start the trading year.

The NASDAQ index closed higher for the first time in five sessions

Dow closed above its previous record close at 36488.64. Its hi price today was short of the all-time intraday high of 36679.44

S&P index closed above its record high 4793.05. The high today was short of all time record high at 4808.93

Looking at the S&P sectors, it was a mixed day despite the record close as industrials, real estate, utilities, healthcare, and materials all closed lower.

Energy lead the way with a 3.1% gain followed by consumer discretionary is at 2.9%. Financials rose by 1.2% and technology rose 0.9%.

Apple topped 3 trillion in market capitalization today but backed off below that level at the close.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 246.76 points or 0.68% at 36585.07

S&P index rose 30.38 points or 0.64% at 4796.57. Its hi price reached 4796.64

NASDAQ index rose 187.83 points or 1.2% at 15832.80.

Russell 2000 rose 27.24 points or 1.21% at 2272.55.

