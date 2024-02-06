Both the S&P and NASDAQ habit dipped into negative territory.

S&P index tested the all-time high closing level

For the S&P, the high price reached 4957.77. That was it just short of the all-time high closing level at 4958.62. Staying below that level is a modest negative. Buyers had their shot. The ran into willing sellers. The index is currently down around -7.5 points or -0.15% at 4935.65.

The NASDAQ index is down -37.86 points or -0.25% at 15560. It's high-priced today at 15652.75 stalled ahead of the high price for the year at 15664.21 (and the highest price going back to January 2022).

Yields have moved lower in trading here today, but the lower yields are not helping stocks: