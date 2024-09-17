S&P makes a new all -time high

The Dow is still on pace for record high levels today, but the S&P backed off after trading to a new intraday high today.

The old high was at 5669.67 from back on July 16. The high price today extended to 5670.82 before backing off. The current price is trading at 5655.43. That is stil up 22.37 points or 0.39%. The S&P is working on its 7th day in a row higher.

The all time high closing level comes in at 5667.21 also reached on July 16.

Meanwhile the Nasdaq index is leading the major indices with a gain of 0.73%, but it is the small cap Russell 2000 which is the best performer with a gain of 1.76% today.