S&P index bounces off of support

In a earlier post, I talked to the key support being tested at the 38.2% retracement and 200 hour moving average near 5192. The price dipped to that level and found risk-focused buyers willing to lean against the dual support level.

The price is back up to 5227.98, that is still down -7.62 points or -0.17%. At session lows, the price is down -43.79 points.