S&P index closes at a new record level

S&P index closed at a new record high. The broadest market index rose by 32.35 points or 0.53% to 6118.73. That took out the previous high close of 6099.97 from December 6. Yesterday, the index traded to a new intraday high of 6100.81 but close below the highest record close. Today, the intraday high was also broken with a high price of 6118.73 (just above the closing level)

The NASDAQ index also closed higher after trading lower for most of the trading day.

The Dow industrial average had the largest percentage gain of the major indices

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average was 408.34 points or 0.92% at 44565.07

S&P index up 32.34 points or 0.53% at 6118.71.

NASDAQ index of 44.34 points or 0.22% at 20053.68

Russell 2000+10.87 points or 0.47% at 2314.59.

For the NASDAQ index it closed at the highest level since December 17 when the index closed at 20109.06. The all-time high closing level for the NASDAQ was set on December 16 at 20173.89.