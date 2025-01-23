S&P index closed at a new record high. The broadest market index rose by 32.35 points or 0.53% to 6118.73. That took out the previous high close of 6099.97 from December 6. Yesterday, the index traded to a new intraday high of 6100.81 but close below the highest record close. Today, the intraday high was also broken with a high price of 6118.73 (just above the closing level)
- The NASDAQ index also closed higher after trading lower for most of the trading day.
- The Dow industrial average had the largest percentage gain of the major indices
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average was 408.34 points or 0.92% at 44565.07
- S&P index up 32.34 points or 0.53% at 6118.71.
- NASDAQ index of 44.34 points or 0.22% at 20053.68
- Russell 2000+10.87 points or 0.47% at 2314.59.
For the NASDAQ index it closed at the highest level since December 17 when the index closed at 20109.06. The all-time high closing level for the NASDAQ was set on December 16 at 20173.89.