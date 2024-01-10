S&P indexes closer to its all-time high closing level

The major stock indices are trained to new session highs. In the process, the S&P index is now within about 12- 13 points of its all-time high closing level of 4796.57. The high-priced just reached 4784.73. The high-priced reached near the end of December reached 4793 close to that all-time high, but the price backed off. The intraday high for the S&P index reached 4818.62 back in January 2022.

The S&P index is now in positive territory for the year at +0.28%

The Nasdaq index is also extending to the upside. That index is currently up 118 points or 0.79% at 14975.73. The Nasdaq index is now only down -0.22% from end-of-the-year levels.

The Dow Industrial Average is up 162.2 points or 0.43 percent at 37687. It's high-price today reached 37691.99. The Dow Industrial Average has also now erased its declines at the start of 2024, and trades near unchanged for the new year.