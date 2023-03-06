S&P index falls back below its 200 are moving average

The major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are working on their third day higher in a row.

That move higher taken the S&P index up from a low of 3928.16, to a high today at 4078.49 (or 3.83%). In the process, the price moved back above its 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term for the first time since February 21. However, the could not fill the gap between the low from February 16th at 4089.49 and the high from February 17th at 4081.51 (see yellow area in the chart above).

Consequently, the price has now moved back below it's a 200 hour moving average of 4058.21. The 50% midpoint of the move down from the February high, to the low price reached on March 2 was also broken on the move to the upside, but failed. The midpoint level comes in a 4061.80.

It would now take a move back above the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement to give the buyers more confidence.

Absent that, on the downside, the 100 hour moving average comes in a 4031.26. That is near the broken 38.2% retracement 4030.28. Those levels would be targeting if the price cannot get back above the 200 hour moving average and 50% midpoint.

Sellers try to take back more control.