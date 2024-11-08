The S&P 500 index has ticked to 6000 for the first time. The new milestone was reached at 6000.02. The current price is at 5998.02 up 24.87 points or 0.42%.. The index reached 5000 9-months ago on February 8, 2024

Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is up 276.79 points or 0.63% of 44006.82. It has moved to a new all-time high of 44052.89 today.

The NASDAQ index is trading up 1.04 points or 0.01% at 19270.58. The high price today reached 19301.70 which is also a new all-time high price for that index.