The S&P equity index is currently trading up around 46 points at 4567.41. That is up about 1.03%. The high price reached 4575.85. In the process, the price briefly traded above its 100 day moving average of 4571.74. Recall from last week, the price high extended up to 4595.31, and closed at 4589.37 on Wednesday. That close was above the 100 day moving average at the time.

However, the very next day, the price opened below that key moving average, and the price retested its 200 day moving average during Friday's trade. Buyers leaned against that level and pushed price back higher.

I like saying that trading between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages is trading "between the goalposts". Ultimately, the price will break one way or the other.

The current market is back up testing the high extreme today. Move above and stay above would be more bullish. Be aware.

