The S&P index extended to a new session high at 5489.60, and in the process extended above the highest closing level at 5487.02 from June 18.

The high intraday level was at 5523.64 reached on June 28.

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ index as now up close to 100 points at 17981.45. After closing at a record level yesterday, anything positive today would be another new record.