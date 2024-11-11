More records are reached today:

Dow industrial average closes over 44,000 for the first time ever

S&P index closes above the 6000 level the first time ever

NASDAQ index closes at a new record level as well

For the Russell 2000 it lasts record close was back on November 8, 2021 at 2442.21. The index closed at 2434.97 after reaching an intraday high of 2441.72 just short of the record closing level.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +304.14 points or 0.69% at 44293.13

S&P index up 5.81 points or 0.10% at 6001.35

NASDAQ index is up 11.99 points or 0.06% at 19298.76

Russell 2000 up 35.33 points or 1.47% at 2434.97

For the Russell 2000, its high intraday level reached 2458.85 on November 10, 2021. For the year, the Russell 2000 is now up 20.12%. That has now surpassed a down industrial average gain of 17.52%.

The S&P index is now up 25.82% in 2024 while the NASDAQ index is up 28.56%.