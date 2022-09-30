The following S&P tecnical analysis video below shows that the bears are still in control till the price breaks out of the bull flag shown.
The Emini may want to test the 2022 low of 11068.50 on the Nasdaq, apx. 1% more down. This should affect the other indices, too (NQ, RTY, YM).
The markey is still bearish and bulls should wait. When can bulls enter? For those seeling a healthy confirmation, the S&P futures (ES) should close a 4hr candle, or daily candle, above 3750.
Trade the S&P emini futures at your own risk and visit ForexLive.com technical analysis for further perspectives.