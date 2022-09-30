The following S&P tecnical analysis video below shows that the bears are still in control till the price breaks out of the bull flag shown .

The Emini may want to test the 2022 low of 11068.50 on the Nasdaq, apx. 1% more down. This should affect the other indices, too (NQ, RTY, YM).

The markey is still bearish and bulls should wait . When can bulls enter? For those seeling a healthy confirmation, the S&P futures Read this Term (ES) should close a 4hr candle, or daily candle, above 3750.

Trade the S&P emini futures at your own risk and visit ForexLive.com technical analysis for further perspectives.