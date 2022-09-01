The S&P is at a potential double support area and some short positions should be covering soon. The reward vs risk for a contrarian Long is interesting enough to take this trade, IMHO.

The strategy for this trade calls for a risk of 0.86% on the stop loss, with the intention of taking a 50% profit cut if and when the first profit goal is hit at 3999.50. That is a 2 to 1 reward vs risk for half of the position. The other half will be kept in Long (stay tuned for further updates).

Trade the S&P at your own risk.