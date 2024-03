Gold is pushing against the $2100 level

Gold has reached a high of $2099.92 just short of the $2100 level. The price has not traded this high since December 5 when the price extended up to an all-time high of $2146.79.

The rise is despite a rise in yields. The USD is mixed. The EURUSD is trading to a new high (lower USD), but so is the USDJPY (higher USD). The US 10-year yield is up 4.1 basis points at 4.222%. The 2-year yield is up 5.4 basis points at 4.587%