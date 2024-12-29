SPX outlook: critical levels to watch for traders and investors

The SPX price index is navigating a crucial technical landscape, with several key levels and indicators shaping its trajectory. A closer look reveals resistance at 6,200, support near the anchored VWAP, and the unclosed Trump Gap at 5,780, offering actionable insights for traders and in my experience, these gaps typically close - the matter of when, is a different question :-). In any case, these junctions hold the potential to define market sentiment and price direction in the coming months.

Resistance at 6,200: testing a psychological barrier

Those that know some of my opinions and inputs, when I point to a junction or price area, more than being some crystal ball promising that price will get there, it is more about that IF IT GETS there, then, for me, IT IS AN INTERESTING place to heighten my alert and be on the lookout for a high Reward vs risk spot.

The red resistance line on my video above and SPX at around the area of 6,200 stands as one of those potential areas, a major technical and psychological hurdle, marked by three significant touchpoints:

July 16, 2024 : The first peak established this trendline.

: The first peak established this trendline. November 11, 2024 : The second touchpoint reinforced its relevance.

: The second touchpoint reinforced its relevance. Early December 2024: The third test confirmed its importance as a resistance level.

This level often becomes a focal point for profit-taking and contrarian strategies, especially when paired with rising media optimism or greed indices, which historically signal reversals. Traders should remain cautious if SPX nears 6,200, watching for confirmation of a breakout through increased volume or signs of rejection that might signal short opportunities.

Anchored VWAP from September 6, 2024: a dynamic support level

The anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), calculated from September 6, 2024, continues to serve as a reliable support for the SPX:

In October 2024 , the VWAP was briefly breached, but it supported a strong rebound.

, the VWAP was briefly breached, but it supported a strong rebound. On December 20, 2024, it once again validated its role as a support, with buyers stepping in to defend this level.

Currently, prices remain above the VWAP, suggesting that bullish momentum persists. However, a revisit to this level would test buyer strength, with failure to hold signaling a shift in sentiment. Traders should monitor this tool closely, as anchored VWAPs often reflect where institutional players have concentrated their positions.

The Trump Gap: a magnet for price action

The Trump Gap, created on November 5, 2024, remains unclosed near 5,780, a level that has historically attracted price action in similar setups. Gaps of this nature often act as magnets, with price movements gravitating toward them over time.

A return to 5,780 could align with oversold conditions on the RSI , offering a potential buying opportunity for contrarian traders.

could align with oversold conditions on the , offering a potential buying opportunity for contrarian traders. If the gap fails to hold, it could signal extended bearish momentum, requiring careful observation of volumetric data and sentiment indicators.

RSI divergence: a warning signal for momentum

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds another layer to the SPX’s technical picture:

Current RSI : At 48-49, the index remains neutral, indicating room for significant moves in either direction.

: At 48-49, the index remains neutral, indicating room for significant moves in either direction. Divergence: The RSI has failed to rise in proportion to recent price increases, signaling weakening momentum.

At 6,200, the RSI could enter overbought territory, making it a critical point for potential reversals. Conversely, a drop to 5,780 could coincide with oversold conditions, creating opportunities for long entries.

Anticipated scenarios: two key paths

1. Bullish breakout:

A breakout above 6,200 would signal continued bullish momentum, with confirmation through sustained volume and reduced volatility. However, traders should be cautious of temporary price inflation driven by media narratives.

2. Bearish retest:

A pullback to the Trump Gap near 5,780 could test the market’s resilience. A double-bottom scenario at this level may provide a springboard for a rebound or signal deeper bearish continuation if broken.

Historical context: lessons from FOMC and media sentiment

Key historical levels like 6,150, the opening price during the December 2024 FOMC meeting, continue to influence SPX behavior. The rapid sell-off and recovery at this level demonstrate its importance as a reference point for future price action. Similarly, the interplay between media sentiment and market behavior often leads to exaggerated moves. Traders should be wary of extreme greed or fear, which frequently precede turning points.

Key takeaways for SPX traders

Resistance at 6,200 : A critical level that could cap further upside or trigger a breakout.

: A critical level that could cap further upside or trigger a breakout. Anchored VWAP support : A dynamic level guiding price action.

: A dynamic level guiding price action. Trump Gap at 5,780 : A magnet for price action and a potential springboard for reversals.

: A magnet for price action and a potential springboard for reversals. RSI neutrality: Signals significant moves may be ahead, with divergence warning of weakening momentum.

Strategic outlook for SPX traders

The SPX price index is at a crossroads, with levels like 6,200 and 5,780 shaping its path forward. Whether testing resistance or revisiting support, traders can use these junctions to structure their strategies effectively. By monitoring key indicators like the VWAP, RSI, and historical gaps, disciplined traders can navigate this complex environment with confidence. Robust risk management and adaptability remain essential as 2025 trading unfolds.