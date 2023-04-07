SPX technical analysis video highlights

S&P 500 emini futures chart also bullish

The 1 hour chart for ES is showing that price is still above the bull flag and the 20EMA. Had a big, strong rally since the touch point on the lower band and only a shallw retracement down, recently. A further upside is expected, IMHO.

S&P 500 emini futures 1 hour chart also bullish
S&P 500 emini futures 1 hour chart also bullish

Remember to trade at your own risk and return to ForexLive.com for additional perspectives and analysis on the S&P 500 Index.