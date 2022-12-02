The USD remains higher but off the highest levels and holding steady.

EURUSD
EURUSD trades between support and resistance targets
USDJPY
USDJPY stay below the 30.2% retracement of the week's range
  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD moved lower on the back of the US jobs report, and in the process dipped briefly below the 38.2% retracement of the week's trading range and the 200 day moving average near the 1.2152 level. However momentum could not be sustained and the price snapped back higher moving back up to what was a floor during yesterday and the Asian session today at 1.21213. The price is back up testing that old floor (now ceiling). A move above would increase the short term bullish bias.
GBPUSD
GBPUSD moves back higher after 200 day MA break fails