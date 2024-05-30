ES technical analysis: Bulls vs. bears ⚖️ but bears have the ball till this changes...

Price must re-enter the broken bear flag for bulls to regain control

ES chart showing price is still below broken bear flag

The S&P 500 E-mini Futures (ES1!) have been exhibiting some intriguing price movements on the 4-hour chart. Let's dive into the technical analysis to understand the potential scenarios and key levels to watch for traders and investors. 📉📈

Key Highlights:

Upward Channel (Purple) 📊 The ES has been trading within an upward channel (purple shaded area) for an extended period. Bullish Scenario : Bulls need to see the price re-enter and stay within this channel to indicate a continuation of the bullish trend.

Broken Bear Flag 🐻 Recently, a bear flag was identified and subsequently broken to the downside, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Bearish Confirmation : This breakdown has left the market in a bearish mode, and the price remains below this critical level.

Retest Levels 🔄 The price appears to have retested the bottom of the pitchfork, encountering resistance. Critical Retest : A more significant test would be the broken purple bear flag. If the price retests this level and fails to break above, the bearish sentiment could be reinforced.

Current Position 📉 As of now, the price is below both the upward channel and the broken bear flag, indicating a bearish stance.



Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance Levels 🚧 5270 : The bottom of the pitchfork, acting as immediate resistance. 5300 or just above : The broken bear flag level, crucial for bulls to overcome to regain control.



Bulls' Roadmap 🐂:

Re-enter and maintain the price within the upward purple channel.

Break above the 5,325 zone to invalidate the bear flag breakdown.

Bears' Strategy 🐻:

Hold the price below the 5,315 resistance zone.

Wait for a retest of the purple bear flag

Conclusion:

The battle between bulls and bears continues as we observe these critical technical levels. Traders and investors should keep a close eye on the price action around the support and resistance zones to gauge the next potential move in the S&P 500 E-mini Futures. Stay tuned and trade wisely! 🚀🔍

