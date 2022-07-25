STOCK MARKET UPDATES FOR TODAY:

Wall Street's negative lead from Friday has spread to Asia on Monday, 25th of July, 2022. Slow growth and tighter policies impact on markets.

In bumpy trading this morning, the Australian stock market is marginally down, extending the previous session's losses. The S&P/ASX 200 is below 6,800 after Wall Street's Friday losses.

The Thai stock market may cool off some, after moving higher in three straight sessions, ganing apx 1.2%.

Nikkei 225 falls below 27,700, following Wall Street's Friday losses.

Reuters: China's financing and investment expenditure in Belt and Road nations declined somewhat in the first half of the year, with no new coal projects and zero investments in Russia, Egypt, and Sri Lanka.

As for the stock market this week and its main driver, after last week's disastrous earnings by Snapchat (SNAP) and its 39% stock price crash, investors worry if this is the first sign of broader economic issues, and await Alphabet, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, and Meta for their post-earnings stock price reactions this week

Oil fell in Asia Monday morning on fears that a Fed rate rise may lead to reduced consumption.

Crypto price change today, at the time of writing:: Bitcoin -3.4%, at $21827 | ETH -5.3%, at $1513 | BNB -2.5% at $254.8

S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES (ES1! CME_MINI):

The S&P futures this morning is apx 0.22% down, having been affected by the Asian markets (see the updates for today's stock markets above).

STOCK MARKET TECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR TODAY:

The following technical analysis video of the S&P futures market is representative of a forecast of the entire stock market today. Just remember that this is only one view and you need to do your own research.

