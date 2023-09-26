US stocks are trading at new session lows and in the process on pace for the worst month for the year for the broader indices.

The S&P index is now down 69 points or -0.59% at 4269. For the month the index is down -5.3%. That's the largest decline since December when the index fell -5.9%

NASDAQ indexes down -227.01 points or -0.72% at 13043.50. For the trading month the index is down -7.06%, the largest decline since falling -8.73% in December of last year

Dow industrial average is trading down -114.2-1.22% at 33592.33. For the month it's index is down -3.25%. The index fell -3.49% in May and by -4.19% in February of this year.

Some of the big cap stocks today are getting hit hard":

Alphabet shares are down -2.13%

Microsoft shares are down -2.2%

Apple shares are down -2.4%

Oracle shares a down -3.24%

Amazon shares are down -4.41%

Looking at the S&P index, it is now running away from the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March low. That level comes in a 4302.15. The 50% midpoint and the rising 200-day moving average come in at 4207.97 and 4194.57 respectively. Those levels represent the next major targets for that index.