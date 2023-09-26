US stocks are trading at new session lows and in the process on pace for the worst month for the year for the broader indices.
- The S&P index is now down 69 points or -0.59% at 4269. For the month the index is down -5.3%. That's the largest decline since December when the index fell -5.9%
- NASDAQ indexes down -227.01 points or -0.72% at 13043.50. For the trading month the index is down -7.06%, the largest decline since falling -8.73% in December of last year
- Dow industrial average is trading down -114.2-1.22% at 33592.33. For the month it's index is down -3.25%. The index fell -3.49% in May and by -4.19% in February of this year.
Some of the big cap stocks today are getting hit hard":
- Alphabet shares are down -2.13%
- Microsoft shares are down -2.2%
- Apple shares are down -2.4%
- Oracle shares a down -3.24%
- Amazon shares are down -4.41%
Looking at the S&P index, it is now running away from the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March low. That level comes in a 4302.15. The 50% midpoint and the rising 200-day moving average come in at 4207.97 and 4194.57 respectively. Those levels represent the next major targets for that index.