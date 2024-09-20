The US stocks are moving a little higher on the Fed Waller comments.

The Nasdaq index moved to a low of 17835.64. That got close to filling the gap from yesterday's trading which had a gap down to 17832.70 (so got within 3 points of that level).

The price has moved back toward the low from yesterday at 17910.60. That is about where the price is currently trading. If the price can get above that level, the market looks better.

As Adam points out:

Quotable:

"The committee sees a lot of room to move down over the next 6-12 months. That’s really what we should be focusing on."

He spoke a lot about inflation and how it is on the verge of going lower.