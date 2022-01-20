The major indices gave up solid gains on the day and are closing at the lows for the second consecutive day. The NASDAQ index and Russell 2000 were the worst performers as investors rushed for the exits..

The Dow industrial average gave up a 462 point gain and is closing down -313 points.

The S&P index was up 69.63 points or +1.54% at the highs. It is closing down -50 points

NASDAQ index was up 301 points at the highs. It is closing down 186 points

Russell 2000 was up 42 points at the highs. It is closing down -38 points

Netflix after close announced higher EPS and revenues in line with expectations but subscriber base was lower and announced lower revenues /earnings going forward. The stock is down over 10% after the close.

Technically:

The Dow industrial average is closing below its 200 day moving average for only the second time since August 2020

The S&P index is closing below its 100 day moving average of 4576.31. Its 200 day moving averages at 4427.70 and is the next downside target.

The NASDAQ index is closing below its 200 day moving average for the third day in a row. And is also closing below a swing low area and 50% retracement between 14154 and 14181 (see chart below)

NASDAQ index closes below its 200 day MA for the third day

Higher yields cannot be blamed for the second consecutive day as well. Yesterday yields fell. Today, yields are mixed with the two year up 2.4 basis point but the longer end of the yield curve is lower.

US yields are mixed

A look at the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -313.28 points or -0.89% at 34715.38

S&P -50.03 points or -1.10% at 4483.74

NASDAQ index -186.22 points or -1.3% at 14154.03

Russell 2000-30.74 points or -1.8% at 2024.03

From the all time highs:

The Russell 2000 index is now down -17.68% from its all-time high

The Nasdaq index is down -12.70%.

The S&P is down -7.07%

The Dow is down -6.18%