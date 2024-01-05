The major stock indices are giving up their gains.

Dow is now down -82 points or -0.22% at 37357. The high saw the indes up 183.27 points

S&P is up 1.29 points or 0.03% at 4689.80. At session high, the index was up 32.80 points

Nasdaq is up 13.6 points or 0.09% at 14524.44. At session high, the index was up 114.89.

What is nearly certain is the 9 week gains for the major indices will be snapped today.

Dow is down -0.91%

S&P is down -1.68%

Nasdaq is down -3.27%

The Nasdaq index corrected higher and technically moved above the 200-hour MA at 14603.25. That break was short-lived, however, and the price is now comfortably below that MA level at 14524. That keeps the short/medium-term bias more tilted to the downside. It would take a move and close above to help the short-term bias.