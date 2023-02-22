The major US stocks indices are closing the day mixed (the Nasdaq closed modestly higher)

The S&P is down for the 4th consecutive day and is closing below the 4000 level.

The Nasdaq snapped a 3 day decline

The Dow was the worst performer with a decline of -0.25%

The final numbers are showing:

Dow fell -83.26 points or -0.25% at 33046.34

S&P index fell -6.08 points or -0.15% at 3991.27

NASDAQ index rose 14.78 points or 0.13% at 11507.08

Russell 2000 rose 6.45 points or 0.34% at 1894.67

Looking at the S&P index on the daily chart, the low price today skimmed a upward sloping trend line at 3979.40. The low price reached just below that level 3976.90 but bounced higher.

S&P skims along an upward sloping trendline

Earnings after the close

eBay

EPS $1.07 versus $1.06 estimate

Revenues $2.51 billion versus $2.47 billion estimate

Nvidia