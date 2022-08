The major US indices are looking good going into the close.

The gains are being led by the NASDAQ index which is up near 1.5%. The S&P index is up 1.25% of the Dow is up 0.85%.

All three indices are still trading between its 200 hour moving average below and 100 hour moving average above ahead of the Powell speech tomorrow. To see what it looks like to check out my video by clicking here.

Nasdaq trades between 100 and 200 hour MAs