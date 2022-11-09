The US stocks are trading to new lows with the:

  • Dow down -550 points -1.65%
  • S&P -67.0 points or -1.74%
  • NASDAQ -228 points or -2.15%

While the stocks moved lower, the dollar is moving higher. There has been the pattern seen the last few days when the dollar moved lower for 3 consecutive days in the stocks moved higher for the same period.

Taking a look around the forex markets:

EURUSD
USDJPY
USDJPY tests 100 hour MA