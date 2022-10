The major US stock indices are seeing some profit taking as some profit taking sets in.

The Nasdaq index has moved back below its 200 week MA near 11131 area. The price is also back below the 100 hour MA at 11115.30 (it is moving lower). The current price is trading at 11099.

The Dow industrial average is up 672 points or 2.28% at 30165. It's high price reached 30308.63.

The S&P index is trading at 3769.58. That still up 91.5 points or 2.49%. It traded as high as 3789.49.