The major US stock indices are trading lower with the NASDAQ index in the Dow industrial average both down around -0.50%.

Yesterday the NASDAQ index moved to a high price of 16046.10 which got within about 11 points of all-time high closing level of 16057.44. However, the price turned lower today, disappointing the buyers.

This year, the price has moved above that high closing level, but has not been able to close at the trading day above it.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -201 points or -0.52% at 38773

S&P index is down -13.62 points are -0.27% at 5064.22

NASDAQ is currently down 69 points or -0.43% at 15968.03

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower today by -11.54 points or -0.56% at 2044.44.