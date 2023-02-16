Looking at some of the major currency pairs, there is some stall in the USD run higher:

EURUSD: The EURUSD moved down to test the lows from Monday and although the low was taken out by a pip, the momentum faded. The price is back at 1.0676 currently.

EURUSD finds support buyers near the low from Monday

USDJPY: The high for the USDJPY reached a high of 134.457. The target on the topside was the low of a swing area at 134.492. A topside trend line was near that target as well.

USDJPY stalls just ahead of resistance target

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD fell below the swing area on the 4-hour chart below between 1.1991 and 1.2010, but stalled ahead of the low from last week at 1.19601. The low price reached 1.1964 and bounced. The price trades at 1.2013 currently.

GBPUSD bounces near the low from last week.

USDCAD: The USDCAD moved above the high of a ceiling area between 1.3467 to 1.34747. The high reached 1.3479 but failed and the price is back down at 1.3450. The high from yesterday is below at 1.34387. Move below it, and the buyers are more disappointed.

USDCAD falls back toward the high from yesterday

