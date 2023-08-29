In this video, I take a quick technical look at 3 major cross currency pairs:

EURGBP

EURJPY, and

GBPJPY

Those on pairs did have up-and-down price action today:

EURGBP: The EURGBP initially moved lower in the Asian Pacific session only to find support BUYERS against its 100-hour moving average. The subsequent move to the upside has seen the price trend up through the 50% midpoint of the August trading range of 0.8580, the swing high from yesterday's trade at 0.8598, and up to a swing area between 0.8609 and 0.8611. The price has stalled against that area but still remains above the 0.8600 level - keeping buyers in firm control. Staying above that level and getting above 0.8611 would increase the bullish bias going forward.